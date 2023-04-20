Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NDAQ) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Nasdaq Inc - 144A said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq Inc - 144A. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.33%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 443,860K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is $65.59. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.35% from its latest reported closing price of $57.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is $3,809MM, a decrease of 38.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRVIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 150K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 9.64% over the last quarter.

CAPE - DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Alpha Paradigm Partners holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CUHAX - Victory US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 72.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 318.88% over the last quarter.

VINIX - Vanguard Institutional Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,378K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.