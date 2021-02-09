Nasdaq Honored with ‘Global Peacock Award’ for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Nasdaq has been honored as the winner of the 2020 Golden Peacock Global Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

For over 25 years, the Golden Peacock Awards has been globally recognized as a benchmark for corporate governance excellence worldwide. The awards aim to promote business excellence by providing an assessment framework that is based on similar principles as other awards throughout the world, recognizing improved productivity and quality within organizations.

“We are pleased that our corporate leadership and institutional excellence are recognized by the Golden Peacock Awards, which are regarded as the industry benchmark of corporate excellence. Nasdaq is committed to good corporate governance, risk management, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and we are honored to be given such a prestigious award in India, where good governance is such a key focus for the companies we work with,” said Chris Stevens, Chief Revenue Officer of Nasdaq Governance Solutions. “We have a strong local presence in India, with a team of 500 people in Bangalore, and our Governance Solutions business helps clients to drive governance excellence with technology in their boardroom and beyond. We look forward to working even closer with the Institute of Directors to further raise the overall industry performance standards in India.”

The Golden Peacock Awards has been instituted to help organizations rapidly accelerate the pace of stakeholder-oriented process improvements. Nasdaq Governance Solutions’ board portal technology, board engagement resources and professional insights, and award-winning service help boards, committees, and executive leadership teams drive excellence and optimize their organizations’ corporate governance practices.

