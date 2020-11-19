Nasdaq Honored at the 2020 Corporate Governance Awards

It was a big night for the Nasdaq team at this year’s Corporate Governance Awards, presented virtually by Corporate Secretary Magazine on November 18.

Nasdaq received the Best Proxy Statement (Large Cap) award, recognizing our 2020 Proxy Statement for its completeness of legal disclosures, effectiveness of communication elements, readability, timeliness of filing, visual design, and overall layout. Moreover, specific elements such as compensation discussion and analysis, MD&A, director profiles, and ESG challenges were given particular consideration.

In addition, Joan Conley, Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary at Nasdaq, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her achievements as a distinguished member of the corporate governance community during a highly respected career in the field.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition, as prior recipients of this award have motivated and inspired me for many years,” shared Conley during the virtual ceremony. Moreover, Conley recognized her peers for steadfast commitment to further ESG programs for their companies. She continued by encouraging corporate governance professionals to educate directors on emerging ESG issues, expand engagement sessions and topics to include inputs from stockholders and stakeholders, communities, and employees, and execute ESG frameworks and programs.

Conley also expressed praise for Nasdaq’s six CEOs, board members, and colleagues, who have been an inspiration throughout her 34-year career with the company and predecessor organization.

In her tenure at Nasdaq, Conley has been a critical member of the senior management team and a key governance resource for the global workforce. From developing and managing Nasdaq’s Global Corporate Governance and Global Ethics and Compliance programs, to helping establish the Nasdaq Educational Foundation, to mentoring so many employees by championing our women and veterans employee networks, Joan has consistently demonstrated wise counsel, promoted ethical behavior, and led by example.