Nasdaq Honored at Risk Awards 2020 for Best CCP Support Product of the Year

At the annual Risk Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Nasdaq was honored with the Best Central Counterparty Clearing Support Product of the Year.

Risk Markets Technology Awards gathers firms and individuals from across the financial services industry and recognizes the best technology providers in the field.

This year, Risk Awards highlighted Nasdaq’s extensive experience as a clearing solutions provider to more than 20 CCPs worldwide. During the past year, Nasdaq has continued to build on the capabilities of the Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF), including improved user experience and access to an even broader set of advanced risk analytics. Nasdaq’s multi-asset class clearing solutions combine real-time clearing, settlement and risk management technology in one, on a robust yet scalable and modular, cloud-enabled infrastructure. NFF is Nasdaq’s harmonized approach to deliver reliable end-to-end solutions to financial infrastructure providers. It enables clearinghouses across the globe to handle a full range of post-trade functions across multiple markets and asset classes - cash and derivatives - on one single platform.

“This award is a testament to all the hard work and dedication our teams across units have put into developing and providing the best solutions on the market. Nasdaq is the technology partner of choice by a growing number of leading CCPs in all regions of the world. Close partnerships with our customers allow us to advance our offerings in this space,” said Magnus Haglind, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Management for Market Technology at Nasdaq. “We look forward to continuing the journey to deliver comprehensive solutions that uphold market integrity in the global economy.”

The judges also recognized Nasdaq’s comprehensive functional coverage, saying, “Nasdaq has a huge, functionally rich offering based on longevity in the marketplace, a buy/build/share development model and a large pool of resources and industry specialists.”

One example of a successful technology journey is Nasdaq’s partnership with OCC (Options Clearing Corporation), the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Find out more here:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.