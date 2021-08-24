US Markets
SPX

Nasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 shot helped boost shares of energy and travel-related companies, while gains in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq to a fresh high.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 shot helped boost shares of energy and travel-related companies, while gains in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq to a fresh high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 47.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35382.72. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.9 points, or 0.11%, to 4484.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 35.5 points, or 0.24%, to 14978.142 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular