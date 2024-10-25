Nasdaq Hits Record High, Extends Weekly Streak to 7

The S&P 500 and Dow both snapped their six-week win streaks, succumbing to this week's pressure from rising Treasury yields, though the bond market has since cooled off. The blue-chip index closed 259 points lower, reversing its early-morning pop for its fifth-straight daily loss. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit record highs today, however, notching a triple-digit gain and seventh consecutive weekly win -- its longest streak since December.
- Cathie Wood cut back even further on Tesla (TSLA), her flagship Ark Innovative ETF (ARKK) making another sale of its stake after the electric vehicle's (EV) latest post-earnings surge. (MarketWatch)
- The race against Tesla's robotaxi continues, with Alphabet's (GOOGL) latest funding update for it's own driverless vehicle. (CNBC)
Gold and Oil Post Daily, Weekly Wins
Crude has continued higher due to Middle East tensions, boosting black gold for the day and week. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.59, or 2.3%, to settle at $71.78 per barrel for the session, and 4.5% higher on the week.
Gold finished with gains today, a boost coming from upcoming election buzz. Gold for December delivery tacked on 0.7% to trade at $2,754.60 at last check. For the week, gold has tacked on around 0.6%.
