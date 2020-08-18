Nasdaq hits all-time high at open; S&P 500 just shy of record level

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened at a record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 came within a whisker of its all-time high, lifted by gains in Amazon.com and technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.03 points, or 0.37%, to 11,170.75 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.05 points, or 0.15%, at 3,387.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.57 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,853.48.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.