Nasdaq Hit Record Since 2021: 5 Factors for ETFs to Rally Hard

The Nasdaq Composite recorded its first closing record on Thursday since November 2021. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.90% to close at an all-time high at 16,091.92, as tech stocks and chips rallied on Feb 29, 2024.

Notably, the rapid penetration of digitization during the lockdown, ushered in significant adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The technology sector accounts for more than 55% of the Nasdaq index. Consumer Discretionary comes second with about 18% exposure.

Investors should note that the Nasdaq overcame the downturn of the bear market to climb by 43% last year. And historical data offers a great picture for 2024 as well. Looking back to 1972, the year after a market rebound, the Nasdaq has historically seen an average increase of 19%, indicating that the current market upswing could continue.

The performance varied significantly, from a modest rise of 7% in 1986 to a considerable surge of 38% in 2013. With the economy showing signs of improvement, the conditions seem favorable for continued market growth, per Motley Fool, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Inside Nasdaq’s Potential Rally

Fed Rate Cuts Likely in Late 2024

We believe that one of the key reasons behind the Nasdaq’s recent surge was speculation about Fed rate cuts. Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said on Thursday that the latest reading on inflation (i.e., a month-over-month jump in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) doesn’t change her calculation for three rate cuts later in 2024. She is still predicting three cuts in 2024, an estimate she first made in December.

AI Euphoria

The Nasdaq’s climb to a record arrives with the huge enthusiasm over artificial intelligence. The “Magnificent 7,” which includes Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, have led the Nasdaq’s recovery from a tumultuous 2022 that was marred by rising interest rates and recession fears. Notably, Microsoft has emerged as a leader in the AI landscape. And the likes of Alphabet, Meta and Amazon have joined the spree. Nvidia is another company that is a key beneficiary of AI enthusiasm.

Beyond AI: PC Market Regaining Its Mojo

Even though Artificial Intelligence (AI) grabs most of the headlines, Microsoft has more tricks up its sleeve. The company faced a rough patch when the demand for personal computers (PCs) went down, affecting a big chunk of its income. However, things are looking up now. The PC market is getting back on its feet, with Microsoft's related sales jumping 19% from last year. This is the biggest growth spurt in almost three years. As the PC market continues to recover, it's expected to keep boosting Microsoft's financial health.

Resilient Consumers

Moreover, a resilient consumer base has boosted the consumer stocks too in 2023, helping to send the index to a great height. We expect the index to log gains even in 2024, although the quantum of gains will likely be less than this year.

Biotech Stocks to Rebound in 2024?

The Nasdaq has solid exposure to the biotech space. Biotech stocks have staged a rebound lately and are being lifted by M&A activities. Novel drug launches, likely low rates and easy access to funds should buoy the zone in 2024.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few Nasdaq ETFs like Invesco QQQ QQQ, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund QQEW, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF QQQJ and Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares QQQE.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW): ETF Research Reports

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE): ETF Research Reports

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ): ETF Research Reports

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.