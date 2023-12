Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nasdaq NDAQ.O was hit by a system error on Wednesday that impacted thousands of stock orders and led to some being canceled, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

