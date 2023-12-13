News & Insights

Nasdaq hit by system error affecting stock orders

December 13, 2023 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq NDAQ.O was hit by a system error on Wednesday that impacted stock orders and led to some being canceled.

The incident first started at 2:41 pm ET (1440 GMT) on Dec. 13, 2023 which involved "FIX/RASH ports, according to the Nasdaq website.

"Some customers have seen inaccuracies and delays in the delivery of execution reports. We are working to reach a prompt resolution to deliver the correct execution reports. FIX/RASH was closed down for the rest of the day. The closing cross was completed and all other markets are operating normally," the exchange operator said in a statement.

"Customers may be seeing mismatches on executions."

NASDAQ said it will continue to investigate the earlier system issues with FIX/RASH, and send an update once there is a resolution.

The stock exchange did not respond to Reuters' query on what caused the system error.

