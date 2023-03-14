Corporate Governance

Nasdaq Governance Solutions Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Nasdaq Governance Solutions has been presented with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. In addition, they also received a Silver Stevie® Award for Front Line Customer Service Team of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“On behalf of the entire team, we are humbled to receive these prestigious awards,” said Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP and Global Head, Governance Solutions. “Our commitment to customer experience is built into our DNA and is a driving force behind our continued growth.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

Nasdaq Governance Solutions’ board portal technologyboard engagement solutions, and award-winning service help boards, committees and executive leadership teams drive excellence and optimize their organizations’ corporate governance practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

