Nasdaq Governance Solutions Wins Bronze In 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

Nasdaq Governance Solutions won Bronze in the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service category in the ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Innovative Management, Innovation in Corporate Websites among others.

“The ninth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president, Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on June 29th.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 international executives acting as judges in March and April.

“The foundation of our success is built upon our shared commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Nasdaq continues to invest in advanced technology systems that enable our team to exceed client expectations. We are proud of this award and the investments we are making in the Asia Pacific region,” said Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP of Nasdaq Governance Solutions.

Additional information about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available here.