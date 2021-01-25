Nasdaq Governance Solutions Receives the International Service Excellence Award

Nasdaq Governance Solutions has been selected by the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) as the first-place winner of the 2020 International Service Excellence Award in the “Division of a Large Business” category.

CSIA is the body delegated by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards are recognized globally as the premier service awards and celebrate organizations for their commitment to customer service excellence.

“The foundation of our client experience is predicated on our talented customer success team and innovative technology. Nasdaq has invested heavily in building a team that is committed to delighting and exceeding client expectations. We are honored to receive this award, as it is a testament to our commitment to service excellence,” said Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, Global Head of Customer Success, Nasdaq Governance Solutions.



The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards provides a framework to determine if the business is customer-centric and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices, and daily actions.

"Nasdaq Governance Solutions was awarded the 2020 ISEA Award for Division of a Large Business because of their ability to continue designing and implementing customer focused improvements in 2020, as well as finding new ways to support and educate their clients to ensure their work could continue seamlessly despite the inability for in-person engagements,” said Christine Churchill, Founder and CEO of the Customer Service Institute of America.

Nasdaq Governance Solutions’ board portal technology, board engagement resources and expert insights, and award-winning service help boards, committees, and executive leadership teams drive excellence and optimize their organizations’ corporate governance practices.

Learn more about the International Service Excellence Award here.