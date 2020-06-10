Nasdaq Governance Solutions Honored as 2020 Silver Stevie Award Winner

Nasdaq Governance Solutions was honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Success - Financial Service Industries category at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service earlier this year.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are among the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals and organizations. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, such as the American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.*

“Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards Executive Chairman Michael Gallagher.

In this year’s competition, there were more than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and virtually every industry. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.*

Over the past year, we have invested heavily in our customer success team, providing our clients with more dedicated product and service expertise to elevate the client experience with Nasdaq Governance Solutions. I am so proud of our team and the hard work that has gone into fueling client success. Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, Global Head of Customer Success, Nasdaq Governance Solutions

Nasdaq Governance Solutions’ board portal technologies, board engagement resources and expert insights, and award-winning service help board members, directors, and executive leadership teams drive excellence and optimize their organizations’ corporate governance practices.

*Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

© 2020 Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq ‘ribbon’ logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq Governance Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice. This information is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any citizen or resident of, or otherwise located in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to any law or regulation or which would subject Nasdaq to any registration or licensing requirements or any other liability within such jurisdiction. By reviewing this material, you acknowledge that neither Nasdaq nor any of its third-party providers shall under any circumstance be liable for any lost profits or lost opportunity, direct, indirect, special, consequential, incidental, or punitive damages whatsoever, even if Nasdaq or its third-party providers have been advised of the possibility of such damages.