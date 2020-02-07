Nasdaq Governance Solutions Honored as 2019 International Service Excellence Award Winner

Nasdaq Governance Solutions was honored as a 2019 International Service Excellence Award winner, which celebrates organizations and individuals for their commitment to exceptional service experiences.

The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA), which is a body of by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO), manages the International Service Excellence Awards, which are recognized as the premier global service awards.

CSIA named Nasdaq Governance Solutions as the Service Champion for a division of a large business. A service champion is designated when an organization’s total points awarded are within 1.5 points of the winning organization in that category.

“International Service Excellence Award winners are never satisfied with ‘near enough as good enough’ when it comes to their customers. They work to provide solutions and innovations that make their customers’ lives easier,” said Christine Churchill, founder and CEO of CSIA.

“Over the past year, we have invested heavily in our customer success team, providing our clients with more dedicated product and service expertise to elevate the client experience with Nasdaq Governance Solutions. I am so proud of our team and the hard work that has gone into fueling client success.” Said Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP and Global Head of Customer Success, Nasdaq Governance Solutions.

Nasdaq Governance Solutions helps public, private, and nonprofit organizations modernize corporate governance practices through board portal technologies Nasdaq Boardvantage and Directors Desk. In addition, Nasdaq has made a series of strategic investments across the governance business over the past year to deliver innovative products and services, including the recent announcement that we will offer a new ESG reporting technology solution, the launch of the Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance and the acquisition of the Center for Board Excellence (CBE).

To see Nasdaq Governance Solutions and other award winners in action, learn more about CSIA’s Celebration of Excellence and Leadership on April 22 – 24.