Nasdaq Governance Solutions Awarded 2021 International Service Excellence Award

For the second consecutive year, the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) has selected Nasdaq Governance Solutions as the winner of the International Service Excellence Award in the “Division of a Large Business” category.

“This recognition is a huge honor to Nasdaq Governance Solutions, especially the Customer Support team,” said Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, vice president of Nasdaq Governance Solutions. “Our dedication to innovation and delivering the best customer experience is a driving force behind our continued growth and success.”

CSIA is the body delegated by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards serve as the global benchmark of service excellence and are recognized worldwide as the premier awards for customer service.

ISEA judges assessed the nominations for the International Service Excellence Awards based upon a framework of 24 specific measures that can be grouped into four distinct perspectives, including:

A service perspective : How do you deliver a high quality of customer service in your organization?

: How do you deliver a high quality of customer service in your organization? An operational perspective : How do you ensure consistency in the delivery of customer service?

: How do you ensure consistency in the delivery of customer service? A learning and growth perspective: How do you create a culture of customer service, and what do you put into it?

How do you create a culture of customer service, and what do you put into it? A financial and governance perspective: How does customer service deliver to the performance of the individual or organization overall, and what do you get out of it?

“Nasdaq Governance Solutions has continued to impress the judging panel year over year. Their focus on strategy, forward-thinking, and asking 'what else?' in order to provide innovative solutions for their boards is remarkable," said Maria Martinez, senior assessor and International Service Excellence Awards judge.

Nasdaq Governance Solutions’ board portal technology, board engagement solutions, and award-winning service help boards, committees, and executive leadership teams drive excellence and optimize their organizations’ corporate governance practices.

Learn more about the International Service Excellence Awards here.