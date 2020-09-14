Nasdaq Governance Solutions APAC Honored as a 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Award Winner

Nasdaq Governance Solutions APAC received the “Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice” Bronze Award in recognition of its commitment to providing clients with excellence in customer service and helping them drive governance excellence.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 locations in the region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, with more than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the region considered this year.

Great client experience is only possible when we have the right talent and the right technology. Nasdaq invests in employee well-being and recognition programs, professional training, and advanced technology platforms to enable our team to meet clients’ expectations and respond to their needs anytime, anywhere. We are very proud of this award. It is a great testament of the investments we have been making in the Asia Pacific region, providing more dedicated product and service expertise to our Governance Solutions customers. Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP, Global Head of Customer Success

Nasdaq’s unified, team approach and the dedication of its professional service associates creates a positive client experience. Clients are invited to take a brief survey after key interactions with the customer success team. Results and updates on any potential issues are discussed with product, design, billing, technology and services teams to ensure quick and comprehensive resolutions. In addition, Nasdaq’s depth of expertise and experience provides clients with access to resources and insights to foster successful outcomes.

Additional information about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 22 September awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available here.