Nasdaq Governance Solutions and Clients Well-Represented at Corporate Governance Awards

On November 8, Nasdaq attended the Corporate Governance Awards by Governance Intelligence, formerly known as Corporate Secretary Magazine. The panel of expert judges was comprised of corporate governance professionals and Governance Intelligence editorial team members, including Joan Conley, Senior Advisor on Corporate Governance & ESG Programs at Nasdaq.

Nasdaq was nominated for three awards: Best ESG Reporting (Large Cap), Best Proxy Statement (Large Cap) and Governance Team of the Year (Large Cap). In addition, Erika Moore, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Nasdaq, presented the Rising Star Award that went to Erika Murdock Balbuena, Head of ESG at Robinhood.

Numerous Nasdaq Governance Solutions clients took home awards at the in-person event in New York City, including Robinhood, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Salesforce, Empire State Realty Trust, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and CSX Corporation. Nasdaq is proud to be a partner in helping clients meet the ever-changing needs of corporate boards and enabling governance teams to work at peak performance.

“We were proud to be nominated once again and to see our clients well-represented across the board at this year’s Corporate Governance Awards,” said Erika Moore, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Nasdaq. “Congratulations to this year’s winners – we look forward to continuing to partner with our clients to advance governance excellence and drive effective board leadership.”

Nasdaq Governance Solutions is a proud sponsor of the Governance Intelligence 16th Annual Corporate Governance Awards. Nasdaq Governance Solutions empowers boards and leadership teams with the tools—and the people—to navigate emerging corporate governance issues and work at peak performance.

For more information about the suite that powers first-class boards, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/governance.