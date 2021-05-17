Nasdaq Governance Solutions: Dedicated to Innovation in Customer Service

Nasdaq Governance Solutions was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice in the 2021 Asia-Pacific Steve Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered in 2021 across all categories.

We are pleased that our focus on innovation has been recognized by the Stevie Awards. Nasdaq Governance Solutions is honored to receive this award, as it is a testament to our commitment to service excellence. Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, Global Head of Customer Success, Nasdaq Governance Solutions

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, with eight programs, such as The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and The International Business Awards®, each with its own focus and list of categories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie's recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

“The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Steve Awards. "We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on July 14.”

Nasdaq Governance Solutions’ board portal technology, board engagement resources and insights, and award-winning service help boards, committees and executive leadership teams drive excellence and optimize their organizations’ corporate governance practices.

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the July 14 awards ceremony, as well as the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.