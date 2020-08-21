Nasdaq GoodWorks Global Volunteers of the Year

Nasdaq GoodWorks has named three employees as Global Volunteers of the Year. Sumithra BK, Edward Leonard, and Silver Poblete are being recognized for their exceptional commitment to volunteerism, exemplary leadership, and meaningful change in their communities.

As part of Nasdaq GoodWorks Global Volunteering Program, they and other employees are making outstanding contributions to their communities and society. Volunteering is extremely integral to Nasdaq’s culture, and all Nasdaq employees are encouraged to take advantage of the GoodWorks Program to make their own lasting contribution to society spending additional paid days for volunteerism.

“Our employees are driven by a desire to give back to the community. Their efforts are an investment in society, its future, and make my position here so enjoyable. We have many multi-talented, gifted individuals who are committed to empowering their communities,” said Tanya C. Smigocki, who is Nasdaq's Senior Advisor of Corporate Responsibility.

Below are more details on our Volunteers of the Year and their outstanding accomplishments:

Sumithra BK

Sumithra is being honored for her involvement and contribution towards Nasdaq India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “I started volunteering as a mandatory compliance initiative, but deep down it was a passion in me since childhood to contribute to the society,” she said.

On top of her work, Sumithra plans volunteer activities and helps nonprofits promote their cause. Her efforts have included extending education kits to over 800 children, and helping underprivileged women, wildlife/ocean conservation, and more.

One specific event she planned included 50 Nasdaq employee volunteers, who traveled to a village to help in farming and understanding their livelihood. This event and its impact were discussed in the subsequent regional town hall as the best of its kind.

“Volunteering not only gives me a sense of satisfaction of giving back but also instills a sense of responsibility and an opportunity to learn,” she said, “I am extremely grateful for getting this opportunity and the support from the GoodWorks team and other volunteers.”

Edward Leonard

Edward is being recognized for his work in reducing inequalities in underserved communities and encouraging good health and wellbeing. For 15 years, he has been an active volunteer and mentor with Slam Dunk for Diabetes.

Slam Dunk provides free basketball camps to underprivileged youth with prediabetes (Type 1 and 2). Their events reach about 300 children ages 5-18 each summer, teaching health, basketball skills, teamwork, and life lessons.

Through his work in tandem with their foundation, Edward has helped expand the charity’s organizational reach to serve additional Midwest cities, nearby Native American Reservations, as well as Puerto Rico.

Edward also worked with the Slam Dunk team to produce a short interactive learning tool that doctors and diabetic educators can utilize called Exercising with Diabetes.

Silver Poblete

To Silver, volunteering “is not only about financial aid but also time, talent and happiness that I can share with others and those in need.”

During 2019, she planned and participated in public outreach and donation giving for Pampanga Earthquake victims. Last January, she was also able to organize a donation drive for Taal Volcano victims in Batangas, distributing relief goods to evacuees with her family and friends.

As a major contributor, sponsor and motivator of Nasdaq Manila Lens & Pens Club, Silver led the club’s corporate social responsibility day, encouraging Manila colleagues to join and serve by storytelling to children and coordinating school supplies donations. On top of that, she organized participation with Brigada Eskwela (National Schools Maintenance Week) with World Vision, at a local elementary school.

“I am very proud of what we do at Nasdaq GoodWorks. It helps us be a part of making our communities better and extend help to those in need. We [at Nasdaq] do not only serve the financial community but can make a meaningful difference to other’s lives in our own little way,” said Silver.

To learn more about Nasdaq GoodWorks, click here.