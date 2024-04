U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, following the release of PPI data.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 38,472.80 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 16,234.94. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.17% to 5,169.21.

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.