Nasdaq Gains 271 Points Amid Tech Rally

Stocks finished the day mixed, after a cooler-than-expected PPI reading provided some relief from yesterday's inflation fears. Investors flocked to tech, pushing the Nasdaq to a 271-point win, its largest daily gain since February. Amazon.com (AMZN) hit a record high, while the Dow, on the other hand, inched below fair value just before the close, notching a fourth-consecutive daily loss. The S&P 500 finished with a modest gain.

5 Things to Know Today

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned U.S. Congress of tensions in the Asia-Pacific, highlighting China's military strength. (Marketwatch) O.J. Simpson, former football star and murder suspect, died at age 76 from cancer. (Reuters) There's a flood of economic data due out next week, as well as the Fed's beige book report. CarMax stock plummets after disappointing earnings. Underperforming retailer receives an upgrade.

Gold Resumes Rise

Oil prices fell today, as investors continue to monitor Iran and Israel. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.19, or 1.4%, to settle at $85.02 a barrel

Gold prices rose, as hopes of interest rate cuts regained footing following today's PPI data. At last check, June-dated gold futures were up $32.40, or 1.4%, at $2,381.10 per ounce.

