News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Nasdaq Gains 271 Points Amid Tech Rally

April 11, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks finished the day mixed, after a cooler-than-expected PPI reading provided some relief from yesterday's inflation fears. Investors flocked to tech, pushing the Nasdaq to a 271-point win, its largest daily gain since February. Amazon.com (AMZN) hit a record high, while the Dow, on the other hand, inched below fair value just before the close, notching a fourth-consecutive daily loss. The S&P 500 finished with a modest gain. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 2 biotech stocks driving the Nasdaq after merger news. 
  • Analyst downgrades Robinhood stock on fundamentals. 
  • Plus, what's on deck next week; why KMX is down; and what Dow member received an upgrade. 

indexesapr11

nyseapr11

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned U.S. Congress of tensions in the Asia-Pacific, highlighting China's military strength. (Marketwatch)
  2. O.J. Simpson, former football star and murder suspect, died at age 76 from cancer. (Reuters) 
  3. There's a flood of economic data due out next week, as well as the Fed's beige book report.
  4. CarMax stock plummets after disappointing earnings. 
  5. Underperforming retailer receives an upgrade

earningsap11

uvolapr11

Gold Resumes Rise

Oil prices fell today, as investors continue to monitor Iran and Israel. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.19, or 1.4%, to settle at $85.02 a barrel 

Gold prices rose, as hopes of interest rate cuts regained footing following today's PPI data. At last check, June-dated gold futures were up $32.40, or 1.4%, at $2,381.10 per ounce.  

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.