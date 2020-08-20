Nasdaq Firmly Positive In Mid-Day Trading, Dow & S&P 500 Little Changed

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an initial move to the downside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed firmly into positive territory, the Dow and the S&P 500 are lingering near the unchanged line.

Currently, the Nasdaq is up 74.59 points or 0.7 percent at 11,221.05, while the Dow is up 3.44 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 27,696.32 and the S&P 500 is up 4.30 points or 0.1 percent at 3,379.15.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 15th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 1.106 million, an increase of 135,000 from the previous week's revised level of 971,000.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 925,000 from the 963,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

A spokesman for the Chinese commerce ministry said the two sides will hold talks over the phone to review the progress of the "phase one" trade deal.

In other economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing its leading economic index for the U.S. increased for the third straight month in July, although the pace growth by the index slowed from the two previous months.

The report said the leading economic index jumped by 1.4 percent in July after surging up by 3.0 percent in June and by 3.1 percent in May.

"Despite the recent gains in the LEI, which remain fairly broad-based, the initial post-pandemic recovery appears to be losing steam," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.

He added, "The LEI suggests that the pace of economic growth will weaken substantially during the final months of 2020."

Sector News

Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index advancing by 1.3 percent.

The strength among gold stocks comes despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is falling $15.20 to $1,955.10 an ounce.

Considerable strength is also visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index.

Meanwhile, energy stocks are seeing substantial weakness on the day, with a decrease by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector. Crude for September delivery is falling $0.46 to $42.47 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2.1 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 1.6

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher after ending the previous session little changed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.9 basis points at 0.646 percent.

