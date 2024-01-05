News & Insights

Nasdaq Files Amendment for BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin ETF, Nears Approval Deadline

January 05, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

The Nasdaq has submitted an amendment for BlackRock and Valkyrie's Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) 19b-4 filings, inching closer to the looming approval deadline this coming Wednesday. The amendment filing comes was the next step forward in the regulatory process, indicating progress in the bid to secure approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Nasdaq's latest amendment filing for the BlackRock and Valkyrie Spot Bitcoin ETF signals an intensified effort to address regulatory queries and concerns within the specified timeframe. As the approval deadline approaches, the amendment filing underscores Nasdaq's commitment to refining and finalizing the proposal, ensuring alignment with SEC standards.

The BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF has garnered significant attention within the Bitcoin and financial sectors, representing a potential breakthrough in offering a direct and regulated investment avenue for BTC to institutional and retail investors.

The recent filing by Nasdaq amplifies anticipation within the Bitcoin community, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting updates on the ETF's progress through the SEC's evaluation process. The amendment submission stands as a pivotal move, bringing the BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF one step closer to regulatory approval, potentially marking a monumental moment in the integration of Bitcoin into traditional financial markets.

