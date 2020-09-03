US Markets
SPX

Nasdaq falls 5% in tech-fueled selloff

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street posted sharp declines on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding more than 5% as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data raised fears about a difficult and long recovery.

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street posted sharp declines on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding more than 5% as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data raised fears about a difficult and long recovery.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 718.29 points, or 2.47%, at 28,382.21, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 116.23 points, or 3.25%, at 3,464.61, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 568.67 points, or 4.72%, at 11,487.77.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular