Nasdaq falls 5% in tech-fueled selloff

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street posted sharp declines on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding more than 5% as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data raised fears about a difficult and long recovery.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 718.29 points, or 2.47%, at 28,382.21, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 116.23 points, or 3.25%, at 3,464.61, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 568.67 points, or 4.72%, at 11,487.77.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.