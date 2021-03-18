Nasdaq Falls 3% on Fast-Growing 10-Year Yields; FDX Beats, NKE Mixed

A downturn in the final hour of trading this afternoon sent all indexes into the red by the close, led downward by a 3% drop in the Nasdaq — down 409 points — and taking out the previous gains established earlier in the week. The Dow, which had been up more than 200 points mid-day, closed down 153 points or 0.46%, while the S&P 500 was -1.5%. The Russell 2000, which had been hot on the heels of the one-year gains of the other indexes, was also down around 3% today.



The 10-year Treasury bill crossed above 1.75% intraday before settling at 1.73%, spooking traders who have been keeping one eye on inflation creep for the past few weeks now. While we’re still notably below the Fed’s preferred 2%, we’re coming up fast: t-bill yields have gone up more than 50 basis points in just the last six weeks alone. What happens if this trajectory is maintained upon reaching 2%?



Nike NKE posted a mixed fiscal Q3 earnings report after the closing bell today, easily topping estimates on the bottom line — 90 cents per share versus 75 cents expected — while missing on the top. The athletic shoe and apparel leader, which had carried a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) into the earnings release, posted $10.36 billion in quarterly sales, below the $10.95 billion anticipated by our analysts.



While revenue growth in China was up an impressive 51%, Europe was -4%, mostly on quarantine issues as the coronavirus has enjoyed something of a comeback in the region. But the kicker was the -10$ downfall in North American sales, which the company blames on supply chain issues — specifically, the company’s inability of bringing products into the U.S., by far its biggest market. Sales in North America were expected around $4 billion; $3.56 billion is what Nike brought in.



FedEx FDX demonstrated its continued strength over the past three months by delivering a vibrant fiscal Q3 this afternoon, putting up $3.47 per share versus the $3.21 expected, and more than $2 higher than the year-ago quarter’s bottom line. Revenues of $21.51 billion surpassed the $19.97 billion in the Zacks consensus. The continued online shopping trend has put FedEx — as well as its competitors UPS UPS and Amazon AMZN — in the veritable driver’s seat.



This marks FedEx’s fourth straight earnings beat, following a couple years of difficulties reaching estimates on its bottom line. Shares are up 3% in late trading on the earnings news, and are now north of 10% year to date. Though now trading off its early-December all-time highs, FedEx stock has still grown 135% from its March 2020 lows.



