Nasdaq Extends Win Streak as Dow, S&P 500 Pivot Lower

Stocks took a breather as they returned from the holiday weekend, with the Dow shedding 391 points as it joined the S&P 500 in snapping a four-day win streak. Bank earnings weighed on the broader market, which had been enjoying tailwinds following inflation-related data, especially after Goldman Sachs (GS) reported its worst earnings miss in over 10 years. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq logged a modest gain and marked its seventh-straight win.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Why investors should steer clear of this REIT.
- Southern Copper stock could soon resume rally.
- Plus, "poison pill" for Carvana; analysts praise CHD; and 3 stocks downgraded.
5 Things to Know Today
- Peloton (PTON) hired former Twitter (TWTR) executive Leslie Berland, who left the social platform after Elon Musk’s takeover, as its chief marketing officer.(CNBC)
- The Centers and Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will investigate a potential link between Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BTNC) bivalent Covid booster and stroke in people who are 65 or older. (MarketWatch)
- Shareholder rights plan boosted struggling Carvana stock.
- Analysts: Church & Dwight stock boasts attractive valuation.
- Keep tabs on these 3 heavy hitters after a round of bear notes.
Gold Prices Cool Down to Kick Off New Week
Oil prices finished higher on Tuesday, and settled above the $80 region for the first time in over two weeks. Better-than-expected economic data out of China contributed to this rise, as the country continues to reassess its strict Covid-19 measures. February-dated crude rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $80.18 per barrel.
Meanwhile, gold prices settled lower, but still managed to stay above the psychologically significant $1,900 region. Investors were eyeing the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, and weighed gold demand from China. February-dated gold fell $11.80, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,909.90 per ounce.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.