Nasdaq Extends Selloff, Turns in Worst Week Since 2022

The S&P 500 nabbed its fourth-straight loss on Friday, halting its weekly winning streak at three in the process. It was the index's worst weekly performance since March 2023. The Dow suffered the same fate, shedding 410 points today and closing near session lows. Not to be outdone, the exacerbated tech selloff today sent the Nasdaq 436 points lower for its worst week since January 2022.

A dismal jobs report for August is the primary culprit of today's steep losses, as fears surrounding the labor market overshadowed interest rate cut optimism. In response, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) had its best week since November 2023.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Prices Move Lower

Oil prices moved lower on Friday as investors continued to assess energy demand, though today's jobs report helped contain those losses. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.63, or 2.2%, to settle at $71.06 a barrel. For the week, black gold lost 7.6%.

Nonfarm payrolls had the opposite effect on gold, which distanced itself from record high territory as investors debated the future of interest rate cuts. Gold for December delivery was last seen down 0.7% at $2,525.5 per ounce.

