Nasdaq Extends Losses as VIX Nabs 3rd-Straight Win

Stocks faltered once again today, as August's selloff bleeds into September. The Dow dropped nearly 200 points today, as traders fretted over the potential for more interest rate hikes on the heels of services and manufacturing data, while the S&P 500 turned in a notable loss, and the Nasdaq fell for the third consecutive session. A spike in Treasury yields dragged tech stocks lower, as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) marked a third-straight daily win.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Headwinds are blowing for this retail stock.

for this retail stock. What drove this streaming stock higher today.

higher today. Plus, airlines sound the alarm; AI launch boosts software stock; and SQ downgraded.

5 Things to Know Today

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com (AMZN). (CNBC) The Federal Reserve's Beige Book revealed the economy grew in July and August thanks to "the last stage of pent-up demand" for leisure activities. (MarketWatch) What rising fuel costs mean for airlines. Software firm announces earnings and AI launch. Don't buy the Block stock hype.

Black Gold Scores 9th-Straight Win

Oil prices scored another year-to-date closing high, accumulating their ninth-straight daily win in the process -- their longest win streak in more than four years. Crude for October delivery rose 85 cents, or 1%, to settle at $87.54 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices were once again at the mercy of the greenback's strength and Treasury yields, while economic data fueled interest rate hike fears. December-dated gold lost $8.40, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,944.20 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.