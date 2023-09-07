News & Insights

Markets

Nasdaq Extends Losing Streak; VIX Finishes in the Red

September 07, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street closed Thursday mixed, with the Nasdaq logging its fourth-straight loss as tech struggled amid concerns over potential future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 also handed in a loss following a slew of economic updates, while the Dow managed a modest win, and the VIX snapped its three-day win streak.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Why options traders are blasting this tech stock.
  • All the economic data and earnings due out next week.
  • Plus, September's sluggish start; blue chip bull note; and an AI firm's earnings.

closing summary sep7

nyse nasdaq sep7

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The Senate voted to confirm Democrat Anna Gomez to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to end a yearslong deadlock at the agency. (CNBC)
  2. U.S. Democrats and Republicans are battling over the cause of rising home-insurance rates, with a 21% surge since 2015. (MarketWatch)
  3. Don't start sweating the pullback just yet.
  4. Analyst bets on blue-chip fast food stock.
  5. Unpacking C3.ai's earnings report.

Earnings Sep7

UVOL Sep7

Crude Snaps 9-Day Win Streak

Oil prices pulled back slightly today, snapping a nine-day win streak. Crude for October delivery fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $86.87 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices fell for a third-straight session Thursday, as investors continue to search for cues concerning future interest rate moves. December-dated gold lost $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,942.50 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.