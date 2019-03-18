Nasdaq Extends Listings Leadership, Expects Robust IPO Activity in Early 2024

Nasdaq has extended its listings leadership for the fifth consecutive year, welcoming 125 initial public offerings (IPOs) and 26 exchange transfers in 2023. Representing an 86%-win rate of Nasdaq-eligible IPOs in the U.S. market, a total of 100 operating companies and 25 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) listed this year, raising a total of $13 billion. The more than two dozen exchange transfers also total $374 billion in market value.

“Nasdaq is delighted to be the exchange of choice for companies entering the public markets and this year welcomed the largest switch to Nasdaq of all time, the biggest IPO of the year, the largest spin switch, as well as the biggest SPAC combo switch listing,” said Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq.

As Nasdaq works to advance economic progress for all, part of those efforts includes providing greater access to capital and increasing liquidity for our listed companies. This year, we were proud to list three of the top five largest IPOs by proceeds raised, including Arm (ARM), Instacart (CART) and Nextracker (NXT). Nasdaq also maintained its dominance as the leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, technology, and consumer IPOs, with Nasdaq-eligible IPO win rates of 100%, 95% and 79%, respectively.

Alongside the newly listed companies, Nasdaq welcomed its largest switch to date, Linde (LIN), as well as DoorDash (DASH) and Cooper Companies (COO). Since 2005, the total market value of all companies transferring to Nasdaq has exceeded $2.7 trillion.

In addition to the exchange transfers, Nasdaq facilitated several notable spin IPOs, split-offs and dual-listings, such as GE HealthCare’s (GEHC) spin switch in January, the largest of the year, and the Atlanta Braves (BATRA), which split-off from Liberty Media. Additionally, Euronext Paris-listed Abivax (AAVXF) completed its dual-listing and began trading on Nasdaq in October.

While Nasdaq is welcoming more dual listings, which enables companies to list on two global exchanges, several international innovative companies are choosing to go public only with Nasdaq, including Vinfast (Vietnam), Hesai (China), Gamer (Pakistan) and Lavoro (Brazil).

“There is a lot of interest from global companies — a lot of interest from Chinese companies listing in the U.S., [as well as] Latin America [and] EMEA,” Snow said during an interview with Bloomberg. “The market is really open in the United States, and it’s very recognized.”

Looking ahead to 2024, there are a number of companies in the IPO pipeline, and Snow expects activity to pick up in the first half of next year as companies want to go public before the upcoming U.S. elections.

“The most admired companies and rising entrepreneurs choose Nasdaq because of our partnership approach to elevating their brand as well as our life-cycle solutions that help them navigate the markets,” Snow said. “We look forward to celebrating their milestones and listings in our reimagined MarketSite that includes a state-of-the-art broadcast and production studio as well as a dedicated IPO center for first trade celebrations.”