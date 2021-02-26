Nasdaq ETF's Worst Day Since October: Stocks That Survived

The Nasdaq dropped 3.52% on Feb 25 for its worst session since October on rising rate worries. The slide was mainly triggered by the pain in tech stocks that had staged a superb rally in the pandemic-stricken 2020 on extremely low interest rates and the stay-at-home-induced rising digitization. Nasdaq has rallied 42.3% in the past one year due to the surge in tech stocks (read: 5 Stocks Powering the $1B NASDAQ Next Gen ETF (QQQJ)).

However, the investing scenario changed totally as we entered 2021 on vaccine distribution and hopes of a hefty fiscal stimulus in the United States under the Biden administration. This boosted reflationary trade, pushing long-term treasury yields higher and favoring value stocks over growth ones.

The reason was the sudden jump in benchmark U.S. treasury yield, which topped 1.6% lately, marking the highest level since February 2020. The strong risk-on trade sentiments caused this movement. No wonder, growth-oriented tech stocks — so far aided by low rates and carrying overvaluation concerns — started being dumped by investors.

The worst losers on the Nasdaq-100 Index were ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) (down 12.2%) and Applied Materials (down 7.23%) on Feb 25. High-flying tech names were also hammered, with FAAMG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google) losing about 3.6%, 3.5%, 3.2%, 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few Nasdaq-100 stocks that gained or lost a little on Feb 25 and successfully averted the bloodbath in the index.

Stock Winners

Moderna MRNA – Up 2.48%

This clinical-stage pharmaceutical company is known for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company is primarily focused on discovering and developing messenger RNA (mRNA) based therapies. The company has several early to mid-stage pipeline candidates targeting multiple indications including cancer and cardiovascular. It is also developing a few prophylactic vaccines and cancer vaccines. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS – Up 1.26%

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is a national wireless service provider. The company offers its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. T-Mobile, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers.

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO – Down 0.48%

Zacks Rank #3 Cisco Systems Inc. is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users and individuals.

Mondelez International Inc MDLZ – Down 0.53%

Zacks Rank #3 company is one of the leading global snacks company. Mondelez was previously known as Kraft Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez following the spin-off of its North American grocery business into a separate independent company, Kraft Foods Group, Inc. in Oct 2012. Kraft has, however, merged with H.J. Heinz Company to form The Kraft Heinz Company.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN – Down 0.54%

The Zacks Rank #3 biopharmaceutical company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming drugs, for the treatment of patients with ultra-rare disorders.

Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI – Down 0.62%

The Zacks Rank #3 company is a leading developer and publisher of console, online and mobile games. The company’s Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises globally. Its Overwatch League can be considered a pioneer of the esports concept. The company was a pandemic winner and is expected to carry on the winning momentum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.