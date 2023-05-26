Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 34% from its 52-week low price of $254.26/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

QQQ in Focus

QQQ provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. It charges 20 bps in annual fees. (See: all the Large-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The Nasdaq has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the technology sector powered by Nvidia (NVDA). The chipmaker reported blockbuster first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings and offered a bullish revenue outlook for the current quarter on the excitement surrounding an investment boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. NVDA was up 24.4% at the close, marking the largest one-day percentage gain since 2016. This has pushed Nvidia to an all-time high and closer to the $1 trillion market cap.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, QQQ has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.