Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Celebrates 4th Anniversary

Nasdaq EC 4 Year Anniversary





/

Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center celebrated its fourth anniversary by ringing the closing bell, honoring the Center’s work with thousands of diverse entrepreneurs from across the globe. Attendees included the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial team, its board, sponsors, and vast community of founders and innovators. The closing bell was also broadcasted live from the Nasdaq MarketSite tower in Times Square, New York.

The Center is a non-profit organization that serves as a resource center for entrepreneurs and innovators to maximize their potential. Based at the hub of technology in San Francisco, the Center provides education, guidance and mentorship programs to empower entrepreneurs to overcome business challenges, develop a network of influential peers and mentors, and build a sustainable, successful company. Co-Founders and CEOs involved in the Center’s entrepreneurial community come from companies such as Petel, HelloTracks, Bright Funds and Proven.

In the last four years, Nasdaq has celebrated 694 IPOs and grown our market value from $9 trillion to over $14 trillion today – all powered by entrepreneurs and leaders who are committed to building a better tomorrow.

Since its founding, the Center has welcomed over 17,500 founders and supporters, 660 mentors, coaches and faculty, and provided over 5,000 hours of free education. Their diverse community is made up of 61% minority and 49% female entrepreneurs.

At the bell ringing ceremony, Nasdaq Vice Chairman and President of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, Bruce Aust, who is celebrating his 21st anniversary with Nasdaq, provided opening remarks, highlighting the success the Center has experienced over the past four years. Moments before celebrating the closing bell, Aust welcomed Nicola Corzine, the executive director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, to the podium to express thanks to the Center’s entrepreneurs, donors and supporters.

Entrepreneurship has the power to transform people and solve great challenges. Nicola Corzine, Executive Director, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

Nasdaq is a proud sponsor of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, and we look forward to watching the next generation of idea makers grow into tomorrow’s trailblazers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.