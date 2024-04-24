News & Insights

Nasdaq Ekes Out 3rd-Straight Gain Despite Volatility

April 24, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Rising bond yields checked optimism stemming from a batch of strong earnings today, with Tesla (TSLA) adding roughly 12% after its report. Stocks finished mixed -- the Dow lower, the S&P 500 flat, and the Nasdaq slightly higher to eke out its third-straight gain. Traders are now shifting their attention to tomorrow's gross domestic product (GDP) reading, which is expected to show that the U.S. economy grew 2% or more in the first quarter.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Keep tabs on this affordably priced airline stock.
  • Behind Enphase Energy's disappointing results. 
  • Plus, ABNB upgraded; TXN's beat-and-raise; and should traders buy Nvidia stock's dip?

Closing Indexes Summary April 24

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats April 245 Things to Know Today

  1. This year is shaping up to be a good one for new car sales, as deals and inventories rise. (MarketWatch)
  2. TikTok CEO Shou Chew says potential U.S. ban will be brought to court: "We aren't going anywhere." (Reuters) 
  3. Summer Olympics boosts Airbnb demand
  4. Chip stock seeing bull notes after beat-and-raise. 
  5. Digging into stock returns after large market cap losses.

Corporate Earnings April 24

Unusual Options Activity April 24

Gold Falls Once Again

Investors continue to monitor the Middle East, while unpacking U.S. data showing a drop in weekly demand for gasoline. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 55 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel. 

Gold prices dropped for the third day. June-dated gold futures fell 0.2% to settle at $2,336.90 per ounce.  

1x1

