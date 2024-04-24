Nasdaq Ekes Out 3rd-Straight Gain Despite Volatility

Rising bond yields checked optimism stemming from a batch of strong earnings today, with Tesla (TSLA) adding roughly 12% after its report. Stocks finished mixed -- the Dow lower, the S&P 500 flat, and the Nasdaq slightly higher to eke out its third-straight gain. Traders are now shifting their attention to tomorrow's gross domestic product (GDP) reading, which is expected to show that the U.S. economy grew 2% or more in the first quarter.

5 Things to Know Today

This year is shaping up to be a good one for new car sales, as deals and inventories rise. (MarketWatch) TikTok CEO Shou Chew says potential U.S. ban will be brought to court: "We aren't going anywhere." (Reuters) Summer Olympics boosts Airbnb demand. Chip stock seeing bull notes after beat-and-raise. Digging into stock returns after large market cap losses.

Gold Falls Once Again

Investors continue to monitor the Middle East, while unpacking U.S. data showing a drop in weekly demand for gasoline. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 55 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel.

Gold prices dropped for the third day. June-dated gold futures fell 0.2% to settle at $2,336.90 per ounce.

