NASDAQ Earnings Results: $NDAQ Reports Quarterly Earnings

NASDAQ ($NDAQ) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, beating estimates of $0.79 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,237,000,000, missing estimates of $1,255,771,684 by $-18,771,684.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NDAQ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NASDAQ Insider Trading Activity

NASDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,826 shares for an estimated $3,503,627 .

. JEREMY SKULE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,149 shares for an estimated $2,862,431 .

. PC NELSON GRIGGS (President, Capital Access Plat) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,742 shares for an estimated $2,001,146 .

. COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,839 shares for an estimated $1,556,632 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 2,542 shares for an estimated $203,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NASDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of NASDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NASDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NASDAQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NDAQ forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.