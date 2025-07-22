NASDAQ Earnings Preview: Recent $NDAQ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NASDAQ ($NDAQ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,291,670,074 and earnings of $0.82 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NDAQ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NASDAQ Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $NDAQ Data Alerts

NASDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,872 shares for an estimated $2,558,260 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981

PC NELSON GRIGGS (Pres. Capital Access Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $664,240 .

. BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. JEREMY SKULE (EVP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $361,237.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NASDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 502 institutional investors add shares of NASDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NASDAQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NDAQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

NASDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NASDAQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NDAQ forecast page.

NASDAQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $101.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Repetto from Piper Sandler set a target price of $97.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $101.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $95.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $96.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.0 on 07/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.