Nasdaq Dorsey Wright on the SmartMoney Circle Podcast

In this interview, Adam Sarhan, host of the SmartMoneyCircle podcast, interviews Jay Gragnani, Head of Research & Client Engagement for Nasdaq Dorsey Wright.

“One of the benefits of Point & Figure methodology is the objective nature of the patterns. There is a specific set of rules we follow…every stock is either on a buy signal or a sell signal. There is no in-between."

-Jay Gragnani, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

Objective Data

Whether you use technical analysis throughout your practice or just from time to time, there is a tremendous amount of information that can be learned from the practice. In this podcast, Jay walks through a particular aspect of technical analysis called “momentum investing.” This is the premise of Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDW), whose mission is to provide data, research, and tools to enable investors to manage portfolios based on unbiased, unemotional, objective data. As a provider of technical analysis research for over 30 years, NDW’s tools and strategies have guided clients through multiple bull and bear markets. Technology has enabled great improvements during that time, but our greatest asset is experience.

Simple Economics

Jay explains how NDW focuses on the “price” of a security, because it is the ultimate determinant of supply and demand in the marketplace. When you cut through all the red tape on Wall Street, what moves equity prices is supply and demand. It is nothing more than Economics 101. We know why produce rotates in and out of the market each season; we don't buy summer squash in the winter or winter squash in the summer. The same forces that move prices in the supermarket move the stock market. When all is said and done, if there are more buyers than sellers willing to sell, the price will move higher. If there are more sellers than buyers willing to buy, the price will move lower. Analyzing the price action of a security can yield important information as to what is winning the battle for that security — supply or demand.

