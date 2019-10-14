Nasdaq Decodes: Usage of AI in Nordic Surveillance

Nasdaq Decodes with Ryan Wells explores the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Nordic Surveillance with Andreas Gustafsson, Nasdaq's General Counsel for Europe. Below is a transcript of the conversation, which has been lightly edited for clarity.

RW: Welcome, Andreas. Thank you for joining us here at Decodes. So, your team is focused a lot on surveillance technology, making sure the markets are safe for investors. Where do you see data analytics impacting? Better compliance? Just improving the compliance function altogether together?

AG: One key area is compliance within the surveillance area. And so, we've been working with our SMARTS team who is developing our surveillance technology in order to use AI in the surveillance that we do using the SMARTS system. We've been very successful in testing AI in production, and that is also something we are developing with our colleagues in the U.S. So, we are continuing that journey of using technology more and more, especially AI. I think no one can really avoid that, especially in surveillance, with a huge amount of information coming in as well as a need to assess this information in an efficient way.

I think we need to use technology more; that is also a need our regulators have because they have even more information and even more need for assessing this information. So, something that I'm talking with my team about is for us to develop a strategy that is more agile -- a more agile trading surveillance strategy. And in my world, that will mean that we should work closely together with the technology team, the developers as well as the people on the ground who are using the surveillance technology on a daily basis. And then continuously develop the way we work as well as the technology. So, that's the idea we have. That also means that we need to learn about the technology. My team of trading surveillance employees needs to be better in understanding that technology, and we are also trying to get more people with the right knowledge about technology into our group to be better when we talk with the technology team as well as the developers. So, in my world, the agile part of this means that we can be faster in developing new ideas and make our trading surveillance better.