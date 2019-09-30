Nasdaq Decodes: Insiders View to Global Regulatory Trends

Nasdaq Decodes with Ryan Wells explores global regulatory trends with Andreas Gustafsson, Senior Vice President and General Counsel Europe at Nasdaq. Below is a transcript of the conversation, which has been lightly edited for clarity.

RW: Welcome, Andreas; thank you for joining us here at Decodes. Let's talk about regulations: Do you see a trend with creating more global regulatory standards right now? Are there particular topics that are encouraging that need for global regulation?

AG: Yes, there is a backlash with more fragmentation when it comes to regulation but also in the political environment. With that said, with the amount of information flowing on the global scale, and companies being global, having customers all around the world, I think the need for global standards will continue to be very high. And if I would pick one area, it would be the data privacy area.

In Europe, there's been a lot of discussions about the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation], which has been somewhat harshly criticized. But now I think people have accepted the need for it. And we and other companies are learning how to live with it. What we can see now is that there is also development, for example, in California and also discussions in the U.S., about establishing data privacy requirements or standards. And I think that is one area where there is a need for a global standard because the information is flowing all over the world.

RW: Can talk a bit more specifically about different asset classes, like crypto-assets and OTC instruments? Those are in focus right now, whether it's in the media et cetera. What do you see right now -- is there a need for better oversight of those areas right now? What's your view on that?

AG: As an exchange, we are building up our business on trust. I think in order to develop the crypto area and the crypto platforms even further and getting more and more retail interest in it, there is a need to establish trust environment framework. And that, I would say, needs some regulation and what we can see now is also that IOSCO is consulting on how the regulation for crypto platforms should be developed. To take it to the next stage, especially on the crypto side, I think there is a need to have a discussion about the regulation and also establish some high-level standards at least.

That said, when it comes to OTC instruments, we can see that sometimes the regulator is also overly eager to regulate. There are OTC trading and products that are developed to be used by retail investors. And sometimes there has been too high of requirements on investment firms, and also on the information to be sent to retail investors, so there has been a reduction in the use of those instruments. It's all about finding the right balance because we want to have retail investors involved in these kinds of products as well.