Nasdaq Crowned the 2021 Leading European Exchange

For the first time, Nasdaq achieved the highest number of new equity listings among all European markets, welcoming a record 219 listings, with 174 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising EUR 13.4 billion. In addition to its strong listings momentum, Nasdaq has seen trading volumes in most of its European markets increase, with share trading up 7.1% across all markets last year. The European market also added 6 new special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Nasdaq’s European markets join the U.S. in record-breaking performance. In 2021, the U.S. welcomed over 700 IPOs, including the largest IPO by proceeds raised, the largest global ex-U.S. combination in history and the largest direct listing in Nasdaq history. Nasdaq’s success is due to its continued commitment to innovation, according to Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq.

“We have been able to provide companies with an international investor base while continuously innovating ourselves,” Kostyál said.

In large cap listings, Volvo Cars stole the show this year with its promise of becoming fully electric by 2030, raising EUR 2.1 billion. It was followed by Storskogen Group AB with EUR 1.3 billion and Vimian Group AB with EUR 720 million.

Market by market, Nasdaq Stockholm saw its best year on record with 150 listings. Nasdaq Helsinki broke its old record from 1999 with a total of 31 listings in 2021 while Nasdaq Copenhagen conducted 24 IPOs in 2021—its best IPO year since 2007.

Adding to the strong listings momentum, In the spring of 2021, Nasdaq introduced its first SPAC on the European markets, ACQ Bure (EUR 0.34 billion) and welcomed a total of 6 SPACs by the end of the year.

Sweden currently has the highest number of listed companies in Europe. What makes the Nordic region stand out is its ability to attract small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to go public. Many of these companies start out with the resources provided by Nasdaq’s First Growth Market, the leading growth market in the region. As a specialized market for smaller businesses in need of capital, it provides a proven growth platform that helps companies garner funds to perform better on the Main Market. Available to Nordic and international entrepreneurs, more than 95% of Nasdaq First North Group Market listed companies graduate to the Main Market.

Nasdaq also saw trading volumes hit all-time highs. Equity trading in lit order books increased 7.1% in 2021, while Nasdaq maintained a market share of 77% of trading in its own shares. These increases were driven in part by the high inflow of private investors, but also from Nasdaq’s added focus to educate new investors on the financial markets by launching an educational initiative across all its Nordic and Baltic markets in 2021.

2021 also furthered Nasdaq’s commitment to its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) initiatives. In June, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth, a global marketplace for carbon removal that allows companies to offset their emissions by investing in carbon net-negative technologies that remove more CO 2 from the atmosphere than they create. In 2021, Puro.earth´s trading volumes for CO 2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) increased 361% compared to 2020.

To meet the increasing demands from investors on sustainable investment products, Nasdaq also launched several products and services supporting sustainable portfolios, including options on the OMXS30 ESG index, in addition to the existing futures products available since 2019.

Bjorn Sibbern, President of European Markets, who represented Nasdaq at COP26 on a panel dedicated to mobilizing finance to fight climate change, noted, “Nasdaq´s ability to leverage our technology, marketplace excellence and strong commitment to sustainability creates an offering for both companies and investors that is unparalleled in Europe right now.”