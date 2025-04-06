The Nasdaq Composite Takes the Tariff Tumble. Investors Could Learn This Valuable Lesson.

The Trump administration's broad tariff rollout on April 2 has shaken the stock market. After artificial intelligence (AI) sparked an epic two-year run for the Nasdaq Composite, the bellwether technology-heavy U.S. market index has tumbled 20% from its high, the technical definition of a bear market.

First and foremost, don't panic.

The uncertainty can be unnerving, but try to stay calm and focus on the big picture. Times like this teach investors a lot, and this could be the most valuable takeaway, no matter what happens next.

Market volatility isn't new and is the price of long-term investing success

Turning the TV on or reading the newspaper during a market decline can be scary. But the truth is that this isn't anything new. Sure, it's easy to forget the last market downturn when stocks go on an extended run, but the reality is that stock prices go up and down, and it's healthy that they don't always go in one direction.

It's tariffs right now, but over the years, recessions, wars, pandemics, and elections have all rattled the markets at one point or another. The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 80% in the early 2000s:

Yet, the market has recovered every time. Remember that investor emotions impact stock prices, sometimes leading to big moves up or down. But over the long haul, the market tends to follow business profits. U.S. companies have innovated and grown profits for generations, and the market has risen to new highs.

Whatever happens, the market will likely recover as long as companies continue to prosper and grow, as they have throughout history. The volatility isn't fun, but it's the cost of doing business.

Investors should focus on what matters most for stocks

There's a famous saying in the media industry: If it bleeds, it leads. The news channels and papers will focus on the market carnage, but obsessing over short-term prices can lead to sleepless nights and impulsive decisions. Successful long-term investing requires the right mindset and priorities.

Stocks represent living, breathing businesses, and share prices don't necessarily speak to the companies they represent. Think of yourself as a business owner, where the company's revenue, earnings, and future opportunities matter most.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has said, "Only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years."

What might the world look like in 10 years?

Big-picture growth trends in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, artificial intelligence, robotics, and semiconductors will likely continue. The Nasdaq Composite index and its companies, such as the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, may tumble, but their strong presence in these various industries means the future is likely bright.

How to survive the chaos and thrive

That doesn't mean investors must stick their heads in the sand until the market returns to all-time highs and everyone feels happy again.

It's generally not fun buying as prices fall, but it's often a wise decision in hindsight. Paying lower valuations for high-quality stocks that eventually bounce back is lucrative. That said, there is no telling what may happen with tariffs or how far the stock market could fall. The tariff concerns could be history two weeks from now or the start of a severe bear market, like in the early 2000s.

No matter what happens, long-term investors can find opportunities in these situations.

Diversify your portfolio and lean into your best ideas. If you do invest in individual companies, look to high-quality stocks with strong businesses. That means leading brands, resilient earnings, and strong balance sheets. Lousy companies can look irresistibly cheap during a bear market but risk permanent investment losses if they never recover.

When buying stocks, slow and steady is best. Try dollar-cost averaging to leave yourself cash in case prices continue to fall. Buying too aggressively can backfire if you buy too soon. Adding new funds to your portfolio during such times can help you take advantage of buying opportunities.

Market volatility isn't easy for most people, but the right mindset and a measured approach can help you emerge wealthier and happier.

