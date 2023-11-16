NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 9.45 points for the week, rising for the 3rd straight day

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 9.83 This is the 3rd straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.38 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.94 to 1 ratio. There were 1500 advancers and 2914 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 28 stocks reached a 52 week high and 69 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .1% for the day; a total of 15.99 points. The current value is 15,833.17.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.13% for the day; a total of -45.74 points. The current value is 34,945.47. Cisco Systems, Inc.(CSCO) had the largest percent change down (-9.83%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.