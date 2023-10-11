NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 78.6 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 96.84 This is the 4th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.32 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.18 to 1 ratio. There were 2029 advancers and 2387 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 22 stocks reached a 52 week high and 138 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .72% for the day; a total of 109.6 points. The current value is 15,241.12.

The Dow Jones index closed up .19% for the day; a total of 65.57 points. The current value is 33,804.87. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-3.27%) while Amgen Inc.(AMGN) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.55%.

