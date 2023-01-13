NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 69.43 points for the week, rising for the 6th straight day

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 78.06 This is the 6th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.72 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.77 to 1 ratio. There were 3033 advancers and 1718 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 79 stocks reached a 52 week high and 12 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .71% for the day; a total of 81.87 points. The current value is 11,541.48.

The Dow Jones index closed up .33% for the day; a total of 112.64 points. The current value is 34,302.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(UNH) had the largest percent change down (-1.23%) while J P Morgan Chase & Co(JPM) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.52%.

