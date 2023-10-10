NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 52.9 points for the week, rising for the 3rd straight day

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 78.6 This is the 3rd straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.16 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.08 to 1 ratio. There were 3010 advancers and 1450 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 28 stocks reached a 52 week high and 84 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .56% for the day; a total of 84.37 points. The current value is 15,131.52.

The Dow Jones index closed up .4% for the day; a total of 134.65 points. The current value is 33,739.3. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-.85%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.67%.

