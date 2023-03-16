NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 5.9 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 283.23 This is the 4th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.29 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.93 to 1 ratio. There were 3070 advancers and 1590 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 28 stocks reached a 52 week high and 108 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.69% for the day; a total of 330.07 points. The current value is 12,581.39.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.17% for the day; a total of 371.98 points. The current value is 32,246.55. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-1.3%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.23%.

