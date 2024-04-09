NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 5.44 points for the week, rising for the 3rd straight day

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 52.68 This is the 3rd straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.6 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.37 to 1 ratio. There were 2555 advancers and 1863 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 55 stocks reached a 52 week high and 43 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .39% for the day; a total of 69.71 points. The current value is 18,169.9.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.02% for the day; a total of -9.13 points. The current value is 38,883.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc.(TRV) had the largest percent change down (-2.93%) while Cisco Systems, Inc.(CSCO) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.67%.

