NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 40.5 points for the week, rising for the 8th straight day

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 121.08 This is the 8th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.3 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.05 to 1 ratio. There were 2166 advancers and 2283 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 36 stocks reached a 52 week high and 78 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .93% for the day; a total of 141.09 points. The current value is 15,296.02.

The Dow Jones index closed up .17% for the day; a total of 56.74 points. The current value is 34,152.6. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-1.76%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.16%.

