NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 28.58 points for the week, rising for the 7th straight day

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 197.63 This is the 7th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.84 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.83 to 1 ratio. There were 2866 advancers and 1564 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 86 stocks reached a 52 week high and 71 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.21% for the day; a total of 207.47 points. The current value is 17,344.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated(QCOM) had the largest percent change down (-4.98%) while Constellation Energy Corporation(QCOM) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.61%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .97% for the day; a total of 369.54 points. The current value is 38,519.84. Honeywell International Inc.(HON) had the largest percent change down (-2.45%) while Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.64%.

